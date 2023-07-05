Gov Bago Reacts As Armed Robbers Raid Emir’s Palace, Steal Cash

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has reacted to the recent attack by armed robbers on the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alh. Dr. Umar Farouk Bahago.

The Governor in a reaction via a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibragim outrightly condemned the attack.

Naija News reports some heavily armed robbers invaded the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, on Tuesday evening after they trailed one of the staff of the palace who was sent to the bank to get some cash.

The armed robbers drove into the palace with a private car and shot at two guards who confronted them.

It was also gathered that the Emir was in the palace while the gunmen shot sporadically to scare people away before they made away with an undisclosed amount of cash belonging to the Minna Emirate.

In his reaction to the development, Governor Bago described the incident as unfortunate and the height of disregard for traditional institutions.

He said his administration will not fold its hands and allow criminals to inflict pain and sorrow on innocent residents of the state.

According to him, “this is highly unfortunate to have this kind of situation not just in the state capital but at the the Emir’s Palace.

“My administration will not condone this act. I charge the security agencies to investigate and fish out the criminals with a view to prosecuting them”

, he said.

Governor Bago while sympathizing with the Emir over the robbery attack, prayed God to grant the two Palace Aids shot during the incident a quick recovery.