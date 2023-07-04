Armed Robbers Storm Emir Of Minna Palace In Broad Daylight

Some heavily armed robbers reportedly invaded the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, on Tuesday evening.

Reports reaching Naija News at the moment said the criminals trailed one of the staff of the palace which was sent to the bank to get some cash.

According to Daily Trust, the armed robbers drove into the palace with a private car and shot at two guards who confronted them.

It was also gathered that the Emir was in the palace while the gunmen shot sporadically to scare people away before they made away with an undisclosed amount of cash belonging to the Minna Emirate.

Two of the injured palace guards were reportedly taken to Minna General Hospital for medical attention. An eye witness who pleaded not to be mentioned in the print told journalists that the criminals overpowered the vigilantes in the palace after a gun duel.

The Niger State Police Command, however, has not issued an official statement on the incident as of reporting time, Naija News reports.