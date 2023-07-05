‘Deborah Samuel’s Suspected Killers Acquitted And Released’

The Sokoto State Police Command has admitted that the suspects apprehended in connection with the brutal killing of Christian female student, Deborah Samuel, were taken to court for “inciting and disturbance,” according to SaharaReporters.

The police, however, clarified that they cannot be blamed if the court absolved the suspects.

Recall that Deborah Samuel, a student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, was attacked and burnt to death by a mob on May 12, 2022, following remarks deemed offensive to Prophet Mohammed.

Days later, two suspects, Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, were arrested and appeared in a Sokoto State Magistrate Court in connection with her murder.

Despite pleading not guilty to the murder, the court discharged and acquitted them.

According to the platform, the Sokoto Police Public Relations Officer, Rufai Ahmad commented on the case saying, “On Deborah’s issue, police have done their own part by arraigning people in court. Those people that were arrested, like you said they were charged with inciting disturbance which is a bailable offence. When we charged them to court, we have done our part. Court decided to vindicate them or release them, that is none of our business.

“That question should be directed to the court. We have done our own part.”

However, court documents sighted by the platform revealed that the suspects were released due to the failure of the Nigerian police prosecutors to appear in court.

The documents detail a judgement delivered on January 30, 2023, by the Chief Magistrate Court I Gutwa, Sokoto.

The charges of criminal conspiracy and inciting public disturbance against the suspects could have led to a maximum of a two-year jail term if they were convicted.