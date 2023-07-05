Court Admits Kashim Shettima’s Resignation Letter As Senatorial Candidate 

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has admitted the voluntary resignation letter of Vice President, Kashim Shettima as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Borno Central senatorial District.

Naija News reports that the PEPC on Wednesday admitted in evidence a Certified True Copy (CTC) of Shettima resignation letter.

It was learnt that the voluntary resignation letter which was dated July 6, 2022, was tendered among other documents by a lawyer to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), at the opening of their defence in the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.

Recall that both Obi and the Labour Party are challenging the competence of the joint ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Shettma, claiming that Shettima had a double nomination.

However, the letter, which was admitted as evidence today, is supposed to prove that the Vice President resigned his senatorial candidacy before his selection as the vice presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 general election.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have tendered a copy of the Labour Party (LP) membership register for Anambra State as evidence of their claim that Peter Obi is not a registered member of the party

Naija News reports that Obi and the Labour Party are challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress at the February 25th presidential election.

Responding to Obi’s petition at the tribunal, Tinubu and Shettima had argued that not being a member of the party at the time of the last presidential election, Obi was not qualified to have contested the last election on the platform of the LP.

Their lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) tendered the document along with LP’s letter, dated April 25, 2022 f, forwarding the membership register to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The documents were tendered along with other documents at the commencement of the defence of Tinubu and Shettma in the petition by Obi and the LP before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC)

Although lathe wyer to the petitioners, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) objected to the admission of the documents, the court admitted them and marked them as Exhibits RA17 and RA18.