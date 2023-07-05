APC Governors React As Adamu Disowns NASS Principal Officers

The governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reacted to the rejection of the principal officers of the National Assembly by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Recall that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had named the principal officers of both the Red and Green Chambers.

But the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, dismissed the selection of the new leadership of the National Assembly announced by Akpabio and Abbas.

Speaking at a meeting with the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Adamu said the party was not officially informed about the selection of the principal officers, describing the report as a rumour.

Reacting to Adamu’s rejection in a chat with reporters, Uzodinma said the APC chairman never said Akpabio and Abass singlehandedly picked the principal officers.

The Imo governor attributed the tussle between the leadership of the party and the National Assembly presiding officers to a communication gap, stressing that both sides enjoy the support of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

He said: “The Chairman never said they are on their own. The National Assembly leadership belongs to our great party, and they are members of our party and enjoy our support.

“If there is any way there is a communication gap anywhere, we will make it up, and we have our internal mechanism of resolving such things. The National Assembly leadership enjoys the support of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and that of our party. We don’t have any problem at all.”