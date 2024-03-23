FG’s Approach To State Police Creation Ineffective – Makinde

Advertisement

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has criticized the approach to the state police matter, asserting that it is ineffective for governors.

Makinde, speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, expressed that the handling of the creation of state police by the federal government is leading governors nowhere.

He stated that the issue had nothing to do with the National Security Adviser (NSA) or the National Economic Council (NEC), but rather required a bill that should have been transmitted to the National Assembly.

Makinde pointed to the creation of Amotekun as a substitute for the faltering efforts to establish state police in the South Western region, emphasizing its successful inception despite initial obstacles and its considerable personnel capacity.

Makinde said, “I did not submit any memorandum to state police because my position is very clear. This is not because of arrogance. But I don’t think the approach will take us anywhere. You are asking states to submit a memorandum on how state police will work. I see it as something that will waste our time.

“The National Assembly may have people that can quickly do this work. It is not the National Security Adviser or the National Economic Council that will deal with the issue of state police. It’s a constitutional bill at the National Assembly. At the state level, we get assemblies to transmit this law.

“When we started in the South Western part of the country, it was compromised. We could not get state police. That is where there are security issues all over the place. And we said that if we could not get state police at that time let us have something similar. Then we get our Attorney Generals and started Amotekun. We have more personnel than any other state in the South West.”

Naija News reports that only sixteen state governors have submitted reports to the National Economic Council (NEC) backing the creation of state police and recommending changes to the constitution to accommodate it.

The report from the sixteen state governors was received at the 140th NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.