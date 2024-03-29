Certificate Forgery: WAEC Releases ‘True’ Copies Of Gov Uzodimma’s Certificate, Results

Advertisement

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has submitted certified true copies (CTCs) of the statement of result and certificate belonging to Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma before the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the examination body complied with the tribunal’s subpoena to produce and present the documents on behalf of Governor Uzodimma.

The Head of Administration at WAEC Headquarters, Omifenwa Tajudeen Tunbosu, presented the documents to the tribunal yesterday.

The first document provided by Tubosun was a CTC of Uzodimma Goodhope Odidika’s West African Examinations Council General Certificate of Education, bearing certificate No. SG 904497 from June 1982.

The second document was a CTC of Uzodimma Goodhope Odidika’s confirmation of the statement of result, which was initially sent by WAEC to the office of the Senate President on December 18, 2014, and delivered on January 7, 2015.

Tunbosu also attested in front of the tribunal that Governor Hope Uzodimma is the rightful owner of the WAEC certificate and verified its authenticity.

The tribunal, presided over by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, accepted the documents as evidence.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their candidate in the recent Imo State governorship election, Samuel Anyanwu, have argued Uzodimma’s victory in the poll.

One of the key points of contention raised by the PDP and Anyanwu is Uzodimma’s alleged lack of qualification.

They have accused Uzodimma of forging his WAEC certificate.

