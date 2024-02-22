Why We Changed Uzodinma As Party’s Governorship Primary Chairman In Edo – APC

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why it removed Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma as the Chairman of the party’s governorship primary election in Edo state.

Making the clarification in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, the party cleared that the governor was not sacked, stating that the governor was changed because he was unavoidably unavailable to lead the completion of the party’s primary election in the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that the APC removed Governor Uzodinma as the chairman of the Edo State governorship primary election committee.

This development was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by the APC National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu.

However, clarifying that it did not sack Uzodinma as the party’s Edo primary election chairman, the statement by Morka read, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to reports in sections of the media suggesting that the Governor of Imo State, and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, was sacked or dropped as the Chairman of the Edo Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee, and replaced with the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Bassey Otu.

“We wish to clarify that Governor Uzodinma was neither “sacked” nor “dropped”, as has been erroneously reported, but was unavoidably unavailable to lead the completion of the Party’s Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election Process due to his prior scheduled attendance of, and presentation of a report, to the National Economic Council meeting today February 22, 2024.

“As a result, His Excellency Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross Rivers State, who was the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, graciously accepted to serve as Chairman, and to complete the Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election Process.”