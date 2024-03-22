Governor Uzodimma Makes New Appointments

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has approved the immediate appointment of his brother, Ferdinand Uzodimma, as the Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services).

The governor made the appointment known in a statement issued by his spokesman, Oguwike Nwachuku, on Thursday.

The governor appointed Patrick Ekeji as the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Administration and also appointed Sam Nwaobasi as the Special Adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation and Monitoring.

Uzodinma also reappointed Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary to the State Government, Nnamdi Anyaehie as his Chief of Staff, and Sydney Agbor as the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations.

The statement read, “The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has reappointed Chief Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.

“In the same vein, Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief Patrick Ekeji and Olisaemeka Sydney Agbor have been reappointed as Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) and Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), respectively.

“Also, the governor has approved the appointment of Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma, a one-time Councillor, Transition Committee Chairman and Sole Administrator of Oru East Local Government Area as his Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services) with Mr Sam Anyalewechi Nwaobasi named as Special Adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation/ Monitoring.

“The appointments take immediate effect.

“Governor Uzodimma, who congratulated the new appointees, urged them to bring to bear their professional competence in the efforts to drive the vision of the Shared Prosperity 3R Government of Imo State.”