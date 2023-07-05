Akpabio Defends Selection Of New Senate Principal Officers

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said the emergence of the Senate Principal Officers was a democratic process which was credible and transparent.

Recall that Akpabio had named Ekiti Central lawmaker Opeyemi Bamidele as the 10th Senate Majority Leader, Senator Dave Umahi ( Ebonyi South) as Deputy Majority Leader; Ali Ndume (Borno South) as Chief Whip, and Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) as the Deputy Whip.

He also named Plateau North lawmaker Mwadkwon Davou as Minority Leader, while Osun West lawmaker Kamorudeen Olarere (PDP Osun West) emerged as the Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokeocha (LP Abia Central) was named Minority Whip while Rufai Hanga (NNPP Kano Central) was the Deputy Minority Whip.

But the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has dismissed the selection of the new leadership of the National Assembly announced by Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Adamu said the party was not officially informed about the sharing of the offices, describing the report of the emergence of principal officers as a rumour.

Speaking after the emergence of the principal officers, Akpabio said the lawmakers agreed on the consensus candidates nominated for the positions in consultations with the political parties.

He added that 38 out of the lawmakers gave their signature and supported the emergence of the opposition caucus leaders, noting that it was more democratic to have other opposition parties elect their leaders rather than making it solely a PDP affair.

He said, “On the other hand, concerning the minority parties, again it wasn’t entirely a party affair. Because it wasn’t a typical situation where you have one opposition party but rather six political parties involved.

“Fifty of our colleagues were involved so rather than it being a decision to be taken at the secretariat of political parties, it was more of a decision taken by members who were elected on the platform of the six minority parties, and 38 of them by their signature decided as to who their leaders will be and of course this was also communicated to their respective political parties and as democrats, all the presiding officers did was to follow suit because more than a single majority had decided.

“It is a ‘no victor no vanquish situation.’ We are happy eventually a leadership has emerged for the 10th Senate.”