Yemi Alade Slams Twitter User Who Mocked Her Torn Outfit

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has slammed a Twitter user who was curious about her wardrobe malfunction.

Naija News reports that the ‘Johnny’ crooner took to her Twitter page to share a stunning photo while gushing over her beauty and musical prowess.

She wrote: “I’m Amazing, Extremely talented, kind and extraordinary .you would mistake me for an angel.”

Reacting, a Twitter user made a reference to part of the outfit which was torn.

Yemi Alade did not hesitate to hit back at the troll, she wrote: “This pic was posted 3 mins ago and that was enough time for you to zoom and tweet your ignorance.

“Imagine if you paid attention to the details of y your life in this manner you would be in a better place by now. Its on both thighs since that area is your business too”

Yemi Alade Shares Cryptic Post

Meanwhile, Yemi Alade shared a cryptic post following a report that she is allegedly expecting her first child with Togolese president.

This is coming after an Instagram blogger claimed that the singer was carrying the baby of Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe Eyadema, the president of Togo.

According to Johny, the 33-year-old singer and the president have been dating since 2017.