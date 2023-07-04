Police To Sanction Operatives Found Carrying Bags, Umbrella For Government Officials

Osun State Police Command has issued a stern warning to any of its officers serving as security details to public officials, cautioning them against performing domestic tasks for their principals.

The Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola declared in a statement from Osogbo that any officer caught in such acts would be appropriately disciplined.

She emphasized that the days when police orderlies carried out menial tasks such as carrying handbags and opening umbrellas or gates for their assigned officials are over.

The statement released by the command reads: “The command is miffed with consternation the way and manner government officials and personalities use police orderlies attached to them for domestic duties, such as carrying handbags, umbrellas and opening of gates, amongst other menial duties.”

“The command, therefore, warns police officers attached to these officials to stop carrying out or serving purposes other than protecting their principals from security threats. ”

“Such behaviour is highly unethical, unprofessional and would attract appropriate sanctions against erring police personnel.”

“Government officials are therefore enjoined to employ the services of domestic staff and personal assistants to carry out such services”

“Police officers attached to government officials are to protect their lives and property and not to serve as their domestic workers.”