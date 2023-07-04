My Life Has Been A Testimony – Tems

Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has disclosed how she became a star.

Tems stated that her life is a testimony.

The singer said she started from Lagos but has now gone global.

The black-skinned diva shared her journey to stardom while delivering a prologue at the 2023 Essence Festival on July 2nd, in New Orleans, USA.

“You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria,” Tems said.

The singer, thereafter, performed ‘Essence’; her record-breaking collaborative song with Wizkid who later joined her on the stage of the 29th Essence Festival.

The duo serenaded the crowd with their scintillating chemistry.

Naija News reports that Tems hit stardom after stealing the show as a guest on Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ which arrived on his album ‘Made In Lagos’ in 2020.

The song peaked at number 9 on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart after the release of a remix version with Canadian pop star, Justin Bieber in 2021.

Tems has worked with global superstars such as Rihanna, Drake, Future, and Beyoncé.