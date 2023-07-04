Kaduna Traditional Title Holder Suspended For Flogging Homosexual

The Marafan Yamman Zazzau, Alhaji Mustapha Adamu, has reportedly been suspended for flogging an alleged homosexual in Zaria, Kaduna State.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Zazzau Emirate Council said Marafan Yamman Zazzau was punished for taking laws into his hands by flogging one Yusuf Yahaya (SABO) of Unguwan Magajiya Zaria City with sixty strokes of the cane.

The statement drafted by the Council’s Information and Communications Officer, Abdullahi Aliyu, said the indefinite suspension of the title holder was with immediate effect.

Zazzau Emirate warned that it would not condone any act that violated laws and orders from any traditional title holder in the community. It advised traditional title holders to always refer cases before them to the constituted authorities for proper adjudication rather than taking the laws into their hands.

It also assured residents of the region that it wouldn’t take any act of injustice by traditional title holders against its subject lightly.

The suspended chieftaincy holder, however, told journalists that he disciplined Yusuf Yahaya (SABO) with 60 lashes because he caught him having carnal knowledge with a “small boy” behind his residence.

He also expressed dismay over the hasty decision taken against him by the Emirate council regarding the suspension.

He added that he expected the emirate council to refer him to the constituted authority for violating the Laws rather than the suspension order slammed on him.

According to The PUNCH, Adamu justified his action by saying that the culprit was “his son” and that he had the right to discipline him when he “goes wrong.”

The Ubaidullah Marafan Yamman Zazzau, however, accused some members of the emirate council of fueling the matter.