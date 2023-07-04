IGP Orders Deployment Of 35 Commissioners Of Police

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of 35 police commissioners to state commands and formations across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Egbetokun assured that these postings align with the police leadership’s commitment to enhance policing, security, and maintain law and order in Nigeria.

Among the appointed commissioners are Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi for Kwara State, Adebola Ayinde Hamzat for Oyo State, Augustina N. Ogbodo for Ebonyi State, and Samuel Titus Musa for Kebbi State. Anambra State will be overseen by Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, Bauchi State by Auwal Musa, and Ogun State by Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha.

Others include CP Margaret Ochalla to Police Special Fraud Unit Annex Lagos; CP Banji Ogunrinde to head the Explosive Ordnance Unit; CP Rhoda A. Olofu to Ports Authority Police Western, Lagos; and CP Kareem Musa to Interpol Annex Lagos.

CP Audu Dabigi is posted to Border Patrol Force; CP Abibo D. Reuben to Police Mobile Force; CP Adekunle Ismaila Olusokan to Welfare FHQ Abuja; CP Omolara Ibidun Oloruntola to Special Fraud Unit FCID Abuja; and CP Abaniwonda S. Olufemi to Deputy Force Secretary amongst others.

Egbetokun told the newly appointed commissioners that they must adopt his vision and mission for the Nigerian Police Force.

Their key responsibilities include ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens, upholding fairness and professionalism, and respecting human rights.

The acting police chief encouraged the commissioners to lead by example, build strong relationships with other security agencies and community leaders, and to utilize intelligence-led policing and proactive crime prevention strategies.