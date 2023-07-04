Ex-Liverpool Star, Sadio Mane Set To Join Ronaldo At Al-Nassr

Senegalese professional footballer and former Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane may join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr this summer.

The 31-year-old player currently plays for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, Naija News reports.

Reports emerging, however, revealed that the Senegalese player is contacting the Saudi Arabia club for a possible move this summer.

AIPS Media journalist Sultan Al-Otaibi, Mane is on the brink of leaving Europe. It could be recalled that during his time at Liverpool, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances.

Mane helped the Reds to six trophies, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

He moved to Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer on a three-year deal and a transfer fee of €32 million.

The Senegal international helped the Bundesliga giants win the league title last season, scoring only 12 goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

He regularly found himself out of the starting XI due to injury issues and inconsistency.

The Senegal skipper also found himself in two locker room incidents, including punching teammate Leroy Sane following an argument.