Tinubu: Jack-Rich Family Denies Infidelity Accussation Levelled Against Billionaires’ Wife

The family of billionaire businessman, Jack-Rich has backed his statement countering reports claiming Elizabeth Jack-Rich, wife of oil magnate, had sexual relations with President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi.

Recall that some online platforms accused Jack-Rich of lobbying to be a part of Tinubu’s cabinet with N500 million and giving his wife to Seyi for sexual pleasure.

However, Jack-Rich, in a statement published on the 29th of June, dismissed the allegations of infidelity levelled against his wife by a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Jackson Ude.

The billionaire, in the statement, expressed shock over Ude’s claims accusing him of allowing his wife, “Elizabeth, to have a sexual relationship with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.”

The All Progressives Congress chieftain described the claims as “provocative, malicious, preposterous, unwarranted, distasteful, and unsubstantiated publication by politically sponsored agents.”

Speaking on the development in a letter signed by High Chief I.J. Ibiwari, which was made available to the press on Sunday, the family said the reports were nothing but a fabricated sponsored piece by political scallywags, aimed at injuring the future of “Mrs. Jack-Rich and her innocent children.”

“With honour, we appreciate your understanding, and for detesting the avalanche of the most injuriously preposterous insult melted on the family by political scallywags.

“These individuals, with no employable skills outside political office other than blackmail, have decided to form a coalition of political hostage takers at home and overseas to pursue their 2027 interests.

“This is the climax of political desperation by desperadoes who want to forcefully enter a house they fought against. Their vice style is attack to enter. Now they want to come inside the house by attacking those who are the builders of the house they once fought.

“Nigerians are watching with keenness what will become of this melancholy. Dr. Elizabeth is a well-groomed Yoruba mother who understands matrimony. She is brave, intelligent, beautiful, and an asset anyone cannot object to acquiring. A beautiful mother to many countless families in her care,” the statement said.

Speaking further in the statement, the family urged the public not to fall for acts of calumny against Mrs Jack-Rich.

“Dear Dr. Elizabeth, your husband, and Nigerians stand with you. In the face of this provocative, baseless, malicious, harmful, and most preposterous allegation with a devilish imprint,” the statement said.