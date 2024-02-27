‘I Didn’t Tell You To Vote Tinubu’ – Seyi Law

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has denied telling Nigerians to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the comedian, in a recent episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, said he never told anyone to vote for Tinubu, and people can verify online.

According to the comedian, he campaigned for Tinubu due to his track record of leadership in Lagos State and believed he would move Nigeria forward.

Seyi added that he is always in talks with the son of the president, Seyi Tinubu, over some of the issues Nigerians are facing.

In his words, “I never said vote for Tinubu, go and check. I only wrote about the things he did in Lagos, and I said I will put Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as my candidate or is who I am voting for. I did’t tell you to vote for him and Seyi Law didn’t make the 8.9 million people that voted for Tinubu, I’m just a number amongst those numbers.

“I may have influence over some people, and I believe that he is the person that will take us to the place Nigeria has been yearning for. Every now and then, I screenshot posts from social media and send them to Seyi Tinubu because he is the person I’m closest to in the government.”