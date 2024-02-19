Seyi Tinubu’s N346 Million Wristwatch Causes Stir After Begging Nigerians To Be Patient With Current Hardship

The son of Nigeria’s president, Seyi Tinubu, has caused a huge stir on social media over his expensive Ricard Mille wristwatch.

This comes after Seyi, in a post via his social media page, appealed to Nigerians amidst the current hardship being faced in the country.

Naija News reported that Seyi shared a photo of himself appearing to be deep in thought and accompanied it with a caption where he echoed a quote from his father, President Bola Tinubu, who preached endurance and patience to Nigerians.

However, shortly after Seyi’s endurance message, some netizens started criticising him over a photo of him rocking an expensive Richard Mille wristwatch.

An online search shows that the designer accessory is worth $210,000 to $2,578,000, which is equivalent to N346,500,000, and many Nigerians frowned at how hypocritical it was for Seyi to calm their feelings while walking around with such an expensive watch.

@OjiUgo_nwa wrote: “By the time Tinubu and his family are done with Nigeria, lessons must be learnt.”

@delurxe wrote: “What is his handiwork?”

@AlexOla2407 wrote: “No mind this individual and he is saying that people should calm down and trust his father…I no blame am”

@ltope43 wrote: “Before his father c became president the dude get money”

@achieverwealth wrote: “The guy is wearing infrastructural projects on his hand. You go explain Taya no evidence.”

@Okey_Bernie wrote: “Them see person wey resemble “the weapon fashioned against us” decide say na who dem want support. Day never break, na from clapping of hand dem dey get dancing.”

@akalonu_tonn wrote: “Why should he wear such an expensive watch. Is he a footballer or a musician”

@Famouz_Fm wrote: “This amount alone can buy a small village in Benue State”