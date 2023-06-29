Oil Magnate Speaks On Tinubu’s Son Having Sexual Relationship With His Pretty Wife

Oil magnate Tein Jack-Rich has dismissed allegations of infidelity levelled against his wife Elizabeth by a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Jackson Ude.

Jack-Rich, who is currently the president of BelemaOil Producing Limited, in a statement on Wednesday expressed shock over Ude’s claims accusing him of allowing his wife, “Elizabeth, to have a sexual relationship with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.”

The former presidential aspirant in the All Progressives Congress described the claims as “provocative, malicious, preposterous, unwarranted, distasteful, and unsubstantiated publication by politically sponsored agents.”

The statement by Jack-Rich read, “Dear fellow Nigerians, the attention of the family of Tein T.S. Jack-Rich CON, has been drawn to the recent provocative, malicious, preposterous, unwarranted, distasteful, and unsubstantiated publication by politically sponsored agents within the past two days, making several spurious allegations against the person and family of Jack-Rich, all with the intention of maligning his name and reputation.

“It is also sad that this is with the aim of gaining cheap political relevance within the emerging political space. On behalf of the family, we wish to state unequivocally clear and with all sense of responsibility that the entirety of the allegations are not only unfounded and childish, but also depict the nature and character of the persons and evil elements behind them; who are also well known by their political brigandage and desperation for political relevance.”

The statement further refuted allegations that Jack-Rich bribed or was planning to bribe anyone for a ministerial appointment, describing it as “just another figment of the convoluted imagination of persons who see him as a major obstacle to their desperate dreams, aspirations, and political desperation for survival because they have lost their own political roots.”

“Let it be re-emphasised here again that Tein Jack-Rich did not, will not, and will never need to bribe anyone for any political appointment in a party he just recently served as the Vice-Chairman, Finance Committee, of the Presidential Campaign, that his party won,” he added.