Seun Kuti’s Trial Adjourned Till September 

The trial of Afrobeat Musician, Seun Kuti has again experienced a setback as the Chief Magistrate, of the Yaba Magistrates’s Court, Adeola Olatunbosun is on leave.

Naija News understands that the Registrar of the court, Mr Babalola in the absence of the Chief Magistrate, adjourned the case till September 27, 2023, for the continuation of the proceeding.

Recall that Seun Kuti was arraigned by the Lagos State Police Command on May 16, 2023, for assaulting a police officer.

An offence which is said to be contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

During the hearing on May 24, Magistrate Olatunbosun in her ruling faulted the police saying it can not be the complainant and also the prosecutor of the case at the same time.

She therefore requested the DPP’s advice to continue the prosecution.

She said, “I need the advice of the DPP to know whether he should be prosecuted or not,” and subsequently adjourned the case till July 3, 2023, for the DPP’s advice.

However, when the case was to be heard today, Olatunbosun was said to have resumed her administrative leave and was thus absent in court today, and subsequently the case was further adjourned.