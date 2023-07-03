Lady Who Accused Davido Of Impregnating Her Loses Job, Apologizes

A Nigerian lady, Chisom Flower, who accused singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, of impregnating her, has apologised to him.

Naija News understands that Chisom joined the leagues of women that took to social media earlier to allege Davido impregnated them.

In a viral video clip and posts on the internet earlier, Chisom alleged she aborted a child for Davido. She was, however, bashed by the singer’s numerous fans, calling her a clout chaser to make such allegations.

Regretting her actions, Chisom took to Instagram to reveal that she lost her job because of the allegation against Davido.

She wrote: “I just lost my job, My friends and family all because I spoke out and called out Davido for impregnating me and making me abort it, I sincerely apologise to Davido for dragging him. I also apologise to Nigerians for dragging their fav”.

Earlier, controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, made a cryptic post amidst the scandal involving Afrobeats star, Davido and a US model Anita Brown.

Recall that Brown alleged that Davido impregnated her and tried to make her go for an abortion. Brown first came to public knowledge on Sunday with claims of being in a relationship with Davido.

She shared multiple screenshots of chats between herself and Davido’s cousin, Clark Adeleke.

In her social media outburst, the model stated that she first met the singer in 2017 while in Dubai and that they dated on and off until the pandemic when she was in a ‘long’ relationship.

She released screenshots of chats between her and the ‘Assurance’ crooner, who not only affirmed having unprotected sex with her but also chats, where he asked her to handle the pregnancy like other girls in the past have done to help lighten his problems.

Speaking amidst the ongoing drama, Edochie took to his Instagram page to state that no one is totally clean and people have been hiding who they truly are while judging him.

He wrote, “Nobody good pass, nobody holy pass Everybody just hide their own dey judge me since.”