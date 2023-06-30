Everybody Has Been Judging Me – Yul Edochie Speaks Amidst Davido’s Scandal With US Model

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has made a cryptic post amidst the scandal involving Afrobeats star, Davido and a US model Anita Brown.

Recall that Brown alleged that Davido impregnated her and tried to make her go for an abortion.

Brown first came to public knowledge on Sunday with claims of being in a relationship with Davido.

She shared multiple screenshots of chats between herself and Davido’s cousin, Clark Adeleke.

In her social media outburst, the model stated that she first met the singer in 2017 while in Dubai and that they dated on and off until the pandemic when she was in a ‘long’ relationship.

She released screenshots of chats between her and the ‘Assurance’ crooner, who not only affirmed having unprotected sex with her but also chats, where he asked her to handle the pregnancy like other girls in the past have done to help lighten his problems.

Speaking amidst the ongoing drama, Edochie took to his Instagram page to state that no one is totally clean and people have been hiding who they truly are while judging him.

He wrote, “Nobody good pass, nobody holy pass Everybody just hide their own dey judge me since.”