Kate Henshaw, Sanwo-Olu Sparks Reactions With Party Photo

A photo of veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a recent Lagos event, has drawn reactions on social media.

In the trending photo, the actress, who is a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Labor party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, and had on numerous occasions slammed the All Progressive Congress (APC), a party of the governor, was captured blushing whilst exchanging pleasantries.

The photo did not, however, sit well with some staunch Obidents who called out the actress for frolickiing with a member of a party that was ruthless to members of LP during the last gubernatorial elections.

Reacting to the photo, one ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 wrote:“@HenshawKate will come on social media and be talking down on the gov’t but Obidients, see your activist blushing at Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the same Lagos state she talks against from time to time.. All the social media jankara na noise making.”

