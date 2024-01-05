‘Most Laws Are Broken By Government’ – Nollywood Actor Slams Sanwo-Olu For Arresting Soldier

Nollywood actor, Saeed Muhammed, popularly known as Funky Mallam, has criticised Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for ordering the arrest of a soldier and three other motorcyclists for violating traffic rules on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Naija News reported that Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, ordered the arrest of a soldier and three other motorcyclists for driving against traffic on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

In a video that gained widespread attention, Sanwo-Olu was seen instructing his security aides to place a motorcyclist, who claimed to be a soldier, into a vehicle to detain him.

In response to the arrest, a soldier berated Sanwo-Olu, saying that his colleague had committed no offence warranting apprehension, and argued that the state governor lacked the authority to arrest a soldier, particularly in the vicinity of his barracks.

He claimed that no state governor controls soldiers but only their senior officers.

Another soldier also rebuked Sanwo-Olu, saying he would have dealt with him if he was the person the governor disgraced.

In a viral video online, he said, “Who the f*ck are you?’ You think, say na me you go jam that day, you are calling me useless? I will useless you there.”

Reacting via an Instagram blog post, Funky Mallam said Sanwo-Olu would have cautioned the soldier rather than ordering his arrest.

He claimed that the government violates many laws, specifically regarding the use of sirens.

He wrote, “The blunt fact is that the government would have cautioned the soldier and not asked police to arrest him. Most laws are broken by the same government. Using sire in most cases is against the law, but they still flunt it with impunity. One way wey danfo drivers dey plight like their father road . The governor would have reported the soldier to his superior to penalize him… These soldiers are pained because baba disgrace the guy by asking police to arrest him.”