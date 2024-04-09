Full List: Sanwo-Olu Orders Indefinite Closure Of Markets In Lagos

Advertisement

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the indefinite suspension of commercial activities at Dosumu Street and other markets in the state.

Naija News reports that the latest development was due to a fire incident which engulfed four buildings in the area, leading to the collapse of buildings.

Special Adviser to the state Governor on Central Business Distress, CBD, Bola Olumegbon Lawal, made the announcement during a visit to the scene of the fire accident to assess the situation.

Lawal announced the immediate closure and suspension of business activities in the market and environs, stressing that the measure has become necessary to prevent possible loss of life and maintain peace and order in the area.

She further appealed to market women and men in the area to pave the way for emergency respondents who have timely responded to the incident to effectively perform their duties throughout the rescue operations as required.

Lawal listed the suspended markets to include:

Dosumu

Nnamdi Azikiwe

Moshalashi

Woro Pedro

Obanikoro Streets.

Ago Tawa

Idumagbo Avenue

Idumagbo

Ido – Oluwo

Oju Olobun Streets

Meanwhile, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the appointment of 28-year-old travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi, as the Lagos State Tourism Ambassador following her remarkable solo road trip from London, United Kingdom, to Lagos, Nigeria.

The appointment was revealed by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, through a post on his X profile on Monday.

Naija News recalls that Pelumi Nubi, known for her adventurous spirit and impactful travel content, embarked on this historic journey on January 30, 2024, driving solo in her vehicle from the UK to Nigeria.

Her remarkable journey culminated on Sunday when she was warmly received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border by Lagos State Government officials, including the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe.

In recognition of Nubi’s exceptional feat and contributions to promoting tourism, Governor Sanwo-Olu also awarded the tourist a new home in Lagos and a brand-new car with a customized plate number.