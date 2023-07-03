Josko Gvardiol Tells RB Leipzig His Next Destination

Max Eberl, the sports director of RB Leipzig has revealed that Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol has informed the club of his desire to move to Manchester City this summer.

Manchester City are said to be very interested in the signing of Josko Gvardiol who is a 21-year-old center-back. However, the reigning Premier League champions are yet to make an official bid for the fast-rising Croatian youngster.

The sports director of RB Leipzig said the club and Gvardiol are still discussing the future of the youngster.

“Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City,” Eberl told Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper.

“We are in talks. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment.”

According to sources, Gvardiol might cost up to £86 million, making him the most expensive defender in football history.

Last season, Josko Gvardiol helped Leipzig to finish third in the Bundesliga. The club also won the German Cup. In the international scene, Gvardiol assisted Croatia in advancing to the 2022 World Cup semifinals in Qatar.

Unfortunately, when he came against Manchester City in the Champions League last season, he could not do much as he watched his potential new club beat his side 8-1 on aggregate – a 1-1 draw in Germany, and a 7-0 defeat at the Etihad stadium.

After Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Christopher Nkunku left Leipzig this summer, Gvardiol would be the most well-known player to leave the German side.

Nkunku, a French forward, has joined Chelsea, Szoboszlai, a midfielder from Hungary, has joined Liverpool, and Laimer has joined Bayern Munich.