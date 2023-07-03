AC Millan Set For Talks With Villarreal After Agreeing Terms With Chukwueze

After reportedly agreeing terms with Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, Italian Seria A giants, AC Milan, are set to begin talks with the player’s club, Villarreal.

Reports in Italy claimed that AC Milan coach, Stefano Pioli, intend to add a right winger to his squad ahead of the 2023-2024 season and Samuel Chukwueze has been identified as the best option for the role.

Chukwueze had a fantastic 2022-2023 season in which he scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Villarreal.

The skillful winger is Milan’s main target because they believe he has the speed, power, inventiveness, and finishing ability needed to make an impact.

According to Daniele Longo of the Italian publication Calciomercato, Milan, and Chukwueze have already formally agreed on the conditions of the player’s pay and the length of the deal.

The Italian giants are now set to move to the next phase of the transfer process. They are expected to officially get in touch with Villarreal this week for the negotiation of the contract.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has one year left on his contract, and the Spanish team has set a price tag of €30 million on him.

While there are speculations in Spain that Villarreal won’t consent to Chukwueze leaving the club unless the demand of at least €25 million plus bonuses is met, Milan intend to start negotiations with an offer of €20 million and are willing to increase the figures further with add-ons.