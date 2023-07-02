AC Milan Agree Personal Terms With Samuel Chukwueze

Italian Serie A club, AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

This is coming after the Italian Serie A giants completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on Friday.

Italian publication, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that both Samuel Chukwueze and AC Milan have agreed on working together but the current club of the Nigerian footballer, Villarreal, are yet to consent to the deal.

Samuel Chukwueze has one year left on his present deal, and the Yellow Submarines have placed €40 million valuation on him.

Chukwueze and AC Milan appear to have reached an agreement in principle, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, but it is now left for Villarreal to choose the parameters of the payment schedule.

The publication claimed, “Milan took four yeses, like at talent shows, plus one. Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Tijjani Reijnders, Samuel Chukwueze: four goals shook a very virtual hand with Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has already signed. Everyone wants Milan, everyone has an agreement in principle to move to Milan.

“After reaching an agreement with the players, the Rossoneri will begin negotiations with the clubs. Milan now have to deal with Chelsea, Valencia, Az, and Villarreal… and it won’t be easy.”

Aside from AC Milan, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Aston Villa are all considering signing the 24-year-old Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

However, If Villarreal’s demand for at least €25 million plus bonuses is not met, Chukwueze won’t be permitted to leave the club this summer.