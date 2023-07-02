Transfer Updates: Onana, De Gea, Sancho, Tonali, Mata, And Others

The £30 million transfer offer from Manchester United for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, a 20-year-old Dane, was turned down, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Manchester United are interested in signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, who currently plays for Inter Milan, according to the club’s chief executive Beppe Marotta.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr is considering signing 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea whose contract with Manchester United expired on Friday, the Sun claimed.

In case they don’t sign Onana, United are also considering Feyenoord’s 25-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as a backup, the Mirror claimed.

Jadon Sancho, a 23-year-old winger, was offered a loan return by Borussia Dortmund, but United declined the option, the Star reported.

The 23-year-old Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, who currently represents AC Milan, is set to sign with Newcastle, but the deal might not be completed until the following week, Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

Real Madrid want to compete with Barcelona for the services of Fenerbahce’s highly regarded attacking midfielder Arda Guler. The 18-year-old Turkish player’s 2025 contract reportedly has a £15 million release clause on it, the Spanish World of Sports reported.

Declan Rice is no longer an option for West Ham supporters to add to their replica shirts as transfer negotiations with Arsenal on a £105 million transfer for the 24-year-old England midfielder come to an end, the Mirror claimed.

Levi Colwill, a 20-year-old English defender for Chelsea who has drawn interest from Brighton, Liverpool, and Manchester City, is expected to play a big part under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to Football.London.

Fulham are interested in American national team midfielder Yunus Musah, who is 20 years old, the Sun claimed.

Former Spanish midfielder Juan Mata has notified Galatasaray of his impending departure, the Football Slang reported.

This week will see the completion of the £45 million transfer of 22-year-old Dutch defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax to Arsenal, the Mirror claimed.

Arsenal expects to complete four transactions in one week, including the contracts for defender William Saliba, 22, and winger Reiss Nelson, 23, as well as the acquisitions of Timber and Rice, the Mirror reported.

German forward Kai Havertz, 24, who joined Arsenal after playing for London rival Chelsea, is now the club’s highest-paid player, earning £17 million annually, Bild claimed.