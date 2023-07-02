RMD Shares Cryptic Post With Photos In Deep Thought

Veteran Nollywood actress, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has shared a cryptic social media post.

Naija News reports that the movie star, who is counting down to his 62nd birthday took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself in a deep thought.

RMD is captured rocking a navy blue outfit with white palm slippers alongside dark-shade glasses with his hand on his jaw.

Captioning the photos, the thespian said not all Sundays are easy.

He wrote: “Not all Sundays are easy, yet we rise!”

RMD Storms Son’s Graduation Abroad

Meanwhile, RMD, has expressed excitement over his son’s graduation abroad.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to his Instagram page to share the joyous moment that he, his wife, and other family members stormed the event.

RMD said he is thankful to God for giving him children that want more for themselves than he even wants for them.

He wrote: “THE EMPEROR! THE CONQUEROR!! THE LION !! Thankful and grateful and proud as a parent, when God gives you the ones that want more for themselves than you can ever want for them. Congratulations superstar, you did this! My drip @freshbydotun”