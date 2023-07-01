Stray Bullet Kills Groom-To-Be, Nursing Mother Dies In Accident

A groom-to-be, Adebowale Toromade tragically lost his life when a stray bullet struck him.

This occurred on the very day he returned from an introduction ceremony with his pregnant fiancée.

Adebowale Toromade, the groom-to-be, was hit by a stray bullet in Moro, Ife-North Local Government Area.

He was celebrating the inauguration of a new ‘Okada riders’ union’ when the incident happened.

Witnesses that spoke with Vanguard reported sporadic gunfire from unknown sources when the tragic incident occurred.

Adebowale had just returned from his engagement ceremony with his pregnant wife in Ede.

Following the ceremony, he went to join other union members in celebrating the new executive team.

The Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed this tragic incident.

She stated that an investigation has begun, adding that another person was also shot and is currently receiving treatment.

Also, residents of Agunbeelewo in Olorunda Local Government Area, Osun State, were plunged into grief after a car hit and killed a nursing mother.

The woman, known as Iyawo Ori-Ade, was riding a commercial motorcycle to pay her electricity bill when a Toyota Camry car collided with her motorcycle.

The driver of the car, Bello Ayodeji, reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit the oncoming motorcycle.

Both the woman and the motorcycle rider sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital.

However, despite receiving immediate medical attention, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident.

She stated that an investigation is underway and the woman’s body has been sent to the mortuary for autopsy.