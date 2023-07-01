Shan George Reacts As Davido Performs At Afronation Despite Cheating Allegations

Nollywood actress, Shan George has reacted to the thrilling performance of Nigerian singer, Davido at the Afro-Nation festival in Portugal.

Naija News reports that the singer who has been in the news for a few days now over an alleged cheating scandal performed at the festival, leaving fans enthralled.

Davido who seemed unbothered about the ongoing drama between the side chics gave a stunning performance at the Afro-Nation Portugal and the audience could be heard screaming in excitement.

Reacting to the singer’s performance, Shan George on Saturday via her Instagram handle affirmed that Davido’s love for Chioma can not be compared to the other women in his life.

She wrote: “Davido is a King and he loves Chioma. The rest na moi moi Ota akara talk. End of story.”

Recall that US-based model Anita Brown alleged that Davido impregnated her and tried to make her go for an abortion.

Brown first came to public knowledge on Sunday with claims of being in a relationship with Davido.

She shared multiple screenshots of chats between herself and Davido’s cousin, Clark Adeleke.

In her social media outburst, the model stated that she first met the singer in 2017 while in Dubai and that they dated on and off until the pandemic when she was in a ‘long’ relationship.

She released screenshots of chats between her and the ‘Assurance’ crooner, who not only affirmed having unprotected sex with her but also chats, where he asked her to handle the pregnancy like other girls in the past have done to help lighten his problems.