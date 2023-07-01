Osun Governor, Adeleke Mandates Swift Pension Payments

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has ordered immediate payment of pension entitlements according to a plan devised earlier this year.

The Governor made this directive known during a meeting with thought leaders who visited him for Sallah.

He acknowledged the many times he’d heard from pensioners and reiterated his pledge to address their needs, as promised during his campaign.

“The blueprint we laid out earlier this year to settle overdue salaries and pensions is still operational,” said the Governor.

He added that he had already tasked the State Head of Service to accelerate its implementation, particularly in settling pension arrears.

“The plan was developed with the aim of gradually clearing the salary and pension debts, keeping in mind the state’s financial situation, which is public knowledge,” the statement reads.

“Despite the tight financial condition, our administration focuses on satisfying the state’s diverse needs and prioritizing workers’ welfare.”

Adeleke was resolute about the commitment to the well-being of retirees. “Phased payments are a standing directive, and I want to assure our pensioners that they will not be overlooked,” he said.

The Governor also unveiled plans to include pensioners in the state’s health insurance scheme to cater to their health needs.

“Our senior citizens need consistent health care. We believe enrollment in the scheme will alleviate the strain of medical costs during their retirement. We’re ironing out the details, and once finalized, we will roll it out immediately for execution.”