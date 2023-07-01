Davido Cheating Scandal: ‘Drama Ensue Between Sophia Momodu And Tonto Dikeh’

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, seemed to be at war with Sophia Momodu, the first babymama to Nigerian singer, Davido.

Naija News reported that Tonto Dikeh recently declared their love for Davido amidst the cheating scandals hovering around him.

Recall, the singer was recently accused to have impregnated two women based abroad, Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay despite being married to his long-time girlfriend, Chioma.

Reacting to the controversies surrounding the singer, Tonto Dikeh shared a photo of the singer and his newly married wife, Chioma, stating that he can do no wrong in her eyes.

“There are people who can do no wrong in your eyes… And you are one of them. Love and light My Gee,” she said in an Instagram post.

Barely a few days after the post, Naija News discovered that Sophia Momodu and Tonto Dikeh have unfollowed each other on the video and photo-sharing app.

The duo shares the same birthday and does not hesitate to celebrate each other on their social media pages, however, it is surprising to see that they have severed ties online.

In a now-deleted post on her page, Tonto wrote: “If you realize I give you space, accord the same respect. Stay outta my way fam… If I’m bad for you., please feel free to fast-forward”