BBNaija Reunion: Sheggz Lied When He Said I Confessed My Love For Him – Beauty Tukura

Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Beauty Tukura has disclosed that she confronted her colleague, Sheggz for lying that she proposed love to him.

The reality TV star recounted how Sheggz told some of the housemates that she told him she liked him which was false.

Tukura insisted that she never had such a conversation with Sheggz.

She disclosed this during the ‘Level Up’ reunion show episode 9, which aired on Friday night.

She, however, said Sheggz later apologised after he was confronted at the end of the reality show.

Beauty said, “It was so crazy because when Sheggz came out [of Big Brother], the first conversation we had, he apologised because I asked him, ‘Why did you lie?”

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked: “Why did he lie about what?”

Beauty responded: “Saying I liked him when we never had that conversation. So, he apologised and we moved on. We are cool.”

How Chichi Abandoned Her Children In Benin – Phyna

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has made some allegations against her former fellow housemate, Chichi.

According to Phyna, Chichi is far older than she claimed, adding that she is older than almost all the BBN Season 7 housemates.

She also alleged that Chichi abandoned her children in Benin which led to the death of one of them.

Phyna stated this during the Big Brother Naija Season 7 reunion show, Day 4, which aired Thursday night.

I know Chichi is older than almost everybody [BBN Season 7 housemates]. She is about 33 years old,” Phyna said.

A visibly enraged Chichi rebutted: “Oh wow! My mum. My mum, how are you? My late mum.”

Phyna fumed: “Excuse me! The way you have silicon on your ny*sh and your breasts, you’ve it on your brain. So, shut up. Chichi stripper. Chichi silicon brain. Chichi, the mother of two; abandoned them, one died. Chichi left her husband in Benin…”

However, Chichi debunked Phyna’s allegations by saying she was referring to the children she (Phyna) would have in the future.