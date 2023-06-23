BBNaija Reunion: Chichi’s Child Died After She Abandoned Them In Benin – Phyna

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has made some allegations against her former fellow housemate, Chichi.

According to Phyna, Chichi is far older than she claimed, adding that she is older than almost all the BBN Season 7 housemates.

She also alleged that Chichi abandoned her children in Benin which led to the death of one of them.

Phyna stated this during the Big Brother Naija Season 7 reunion show, Day 4, which aired Thursday night.

“I know Chichi is older than almost everybody [BBN Season 7 housemates]. She is about 33 years old,” Phyna said.

A visibly enraged Chichi rebutted: “Oh wow! My mum. My mum, how are you? My late mum.”

Phyna fumed: “Excuse me! The way you have silicon on your ny*sh and your breasts, you’ve it on your brain. So, shut up. Chichi stripper. Chichi silicon brain. Chichi, mother of two; abandoned them, one died. Chichi left her husband in Benin…”

However, Chichi debunked Phyna’s allegations by saying she was referring to the children she (Phyna) would have in the future.