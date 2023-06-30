PSG Coach Galtier Arrested Amid Discrimination Probe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach, Christophe Galtier is under arrest, facing an investigation for alleged discriminatory comments made during his tenure at the French club, Nice.

This arrest comes at a time when France is grappling with some of its most severe riots in recent history, following the police killing of a teenager.

In an email, Galtier, who now manages PSG owned by the investment authority of Qatar, a Muslim-majority country, is said to have disparaged his squad as being a ‘team of scum’, with ‘only blacks’ and ‘half the team go to the mosque on Friday’.

The coach reportedly added that ‘there cannot be so many blacks and Muslims’ and that the team does not suit him.

The allegations against Galtier come as the United Nations points to the ‘deep problems of racism and racial discrimination’ within France’s police force.

These recent events have sparked a national conversation about race and religion in the country.