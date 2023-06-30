Nigerians React To Video Of Tinubu Playing With His Grandchildren

The son of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi shared an intimate video of the Nigeria’s president spending quality time with his grandkids.

The video that has become a growing sensation, captured the president on a sofa with his grandchildren spending some quality time.

Seyi via his Instagram handle on Friday noted that his father had spent some time with his children. Sharing the video, he wrote: “This afternoon Noella and Bolatito ( BAT jnr ) spent some quality time with their grandpa.”

Reacting to the video, netizens sarcastically commended the president for spending time with his grandchildren, adding that this is what he should be doing full-time rather than running a country.

Watch video and see reactions below;

Reacting to the video, lariegurl wrote: ‘‘Normally…This is what he’s supposed to be doing and not rule the whole country.”

princess_is_royalty1 wrote: ‘‘I pray this spending time with his grandkids favors me and my family as we await the new fuel price by Monday!”

melly_ameh wrote: “Buhari pro max😂, na this thing buhari dey do that year . Renewed hope don start again.”

hardewunmii__ wrote: “Na me he suppose Dey spend quality time with?”

pbtips_ wrote: “Dem for spend am with my Great grandpa now.”

femilowkey wrote: “At least his grandchildren will grow to see the mess they have created . Selfish people.”

dc_prince85 wrote: “How will this reduce the cost of fuel or foodstuffs in the market?jonzing people!!”

aleon_129 wrote: “Her presidio grandbaby na my namesy.”