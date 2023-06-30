Juan Mata Returns To Manchester United

Spanish professional footballer, Juan Mata, has returned to his former club, Manchester United.

The English Premier League club confirmed the development in a statement via its official website on Thursday, June 30, Naija News reports.

Mata had left United last summer to play for Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.

The now 35-year-old player won the 2022/2023 Turkish Super League title with Galatasaray.

“Juan Mata is back in England this week, with the former Reds midfielder set to take part in the Manchester International Festival,” a terse statement on Manchester United’s official website read.

In a brief chat with club journalists after arriving at Manchester United, Mata expressed happiness to be back at his old club.

The midfielder said: “I feel at home, yes ”

He added: “When I was coming back last night, I was feeling the energy already.

“I lived for so many years here. I have so many friends [here]. I am so happy to be here.”