First Lady, Remi Tinubu To Host Super Falcons Ahead Of FIFA Women World Cup

President Bola Tinubu‘s wife, Oluremi Tinubu, will host the Super Falcons this weekend for a dinner before they depart for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Naija News reports.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday, June 29, by the Head of Communications of the NFF, Ademola Olajire.

It stated that the event organised by the country’s football governing body would hold on Saturday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, and would be attended by top government officials and sports officials.

Recall that the FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to commence on July 20 and will be played through to August 20, 2023.

“We are expecting the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Ismaila Abubakar, and other top sports officials.

“A good number of the team as well as technical and administrative officials, are expected alongside the rank and file of the NFF led by the President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau and the General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi.

“The event at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel will also attract corporate chieftains, members of the diplomatic corps and a range of football stakeholders.

“On Sunday, the nine-time African champions will depart the shores of Nigeria for a 15-day camping programme in Australia before they enter into camp for the tournament beginning from July 20 to Aug. 20,” Olajire noted in the statement.

Naija News understands that Nigeria’s first match is against Canada, at Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium, on July 21 before clashes between Australia and the Republic of Ireland on July 27 and July 31, respectively, at Lang Park in Brisbane.