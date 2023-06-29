Why I Admire Yul Edochie – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has praised controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie for his mental strength.

He commended the actor for staying strong despite life-threatening accidents and disasters.

The Peoples Democratic Party stalwart noted that it is quite appealing to see the thespian remain firm despite the resistance to his life choices.

Omokri explained that he might not support everything Edochie does, but he admires how he does them.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote, “If there is anyone I admire for their mental strength, it is Yul Edochie. I am mentally strong and can take anything thrown at me without breaking a sweat. And it is very appealing to see someone else with the same or even higher capacity.

“Going through challenges and emerging stronger. Facing resistance to his life choices and standing firm. Surviving life threatening accidents and family disaster, and still wearing a smile. Being hit from all corners by people who should focus on their own imperfect lives, yet refusing to react. Always proactive. I may or may not accept everything he does, but I admire how he does what he does.

“If there is anyone I will call Odogwu, or Onwa, it is Yul.”