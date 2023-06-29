Super Eagles Of Nigeria Jump One Spot In June FIFA Rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the 39th-ranked men’s football team in the world which means they moved one step in the latest FIFA rankings for June.

Before FIFA released the latest rankings, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were ranked as the 40th-best national team in the world in April.

The team that booked their place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, gained six points in the last international break.

The Eagles’ rise in the rankings was largely a result of their impressive performance against Sierra Leone in the most recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the month under review.

In the match that was played in Liberia, Jose Peseiro’s team defeated the Leone Stars 3-2.

With the win, they also guaranteed themselves a spot at the 2023 AFCON, which will be held in Ivory Coast from January 2024.

In Africa, the Super Eagles remain in the top six which means that the national team will be one of the teams that will be seeded during the AFCON draw later in 2023.

The Eagles are behind Morocco who are currently the highest-ranked African team in the world. They are ranked thirteenth in the world and first in Africa.

Senegal are the second highest-ranked team in Africa and 18th in the world, followed by Tunisia (31st in the world), then Algeria (33rd in the world).

The current FIFA World Cup winner, Argentina, is ranked above France, Brazil, England, and Belgium.