Islamic Leaders React To Osogbo Eid Clash Between Gov Adeleke’s Aides And Senator Basiru

Islamic leaders in the South West have reacted to the controversial event that happened on Wednesday, June 28, at the Osogbo Eid prayer ground between some aides of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and an ex-spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru.

Naija News reported earlier that Governor Adeleke abruptly left the central Eid ground in Osogbo on Wednesday, upset over a chaotic seating arrangement that prevented him from participating in the two raka’at rite.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the state government alleged there was an attempted assassination of the governor.

Both parties have since issued different statements about what transpired at the Eid ground.

Reacting, however, on Thursday, the Wakeel Muslimeen, South West, Edo, and Delta states, Sheikh Iskeel Awwal, criticized the event and warned politicians against turning the Eid prayer ground and mosque into a political battleground.

Addressing journalists today in Abeokuta, Awwal, who spoke on behalf of the religious leaders, urged Governor Adeleke and other politicians in the state to respect religious leaders.

Wakeel Muslimeen further admonished that Asiwaju Adeen of Yoruba land should be respected being a Muslim leader in Yoruba land and Nigeria.

He said, “All Muslims in South West condemn what happened in Osogbo. We condemned the clash at the Eid prayer ground. They should not take politics into the Eid prayer ground or mosque.

“Politicians should respect religious leaders and the religious leaders should respect political leaders.

“They should all fear Allah and know that Allah is above everybody, be it governor or senator.”