Transfer Updates: Kane, Rice, James Maddison, Lukaku, And Others

Tottenham’s 29-year-old striker Harry Kane wants to join Bayern Munich, but the German club’s opening transfer offer of £60 million plus add-ons for the England captain has been turned down. To stand a chance of buying the England international, they will need to pay at least £100 million, according to the Guardian.

Arsenal have made a third transfer offer to West Ham and English 24-year-old midfieder Declan Rice. The offer consists of a base amount of £100 million and add-ons for an extra £5 million.

Leicester’s 26-year-old midfielder James Maddison is scheduled to undergo a medical on Wednesday. He’s getting closer to a £40 million transfer to Tottenham, Sky Sports claimed.

Manchester United and 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea came to terms on a contract extension, but the Old Trafford club then made a U-turn on the new deal for De Gea as a result of manager Erik ten Hag’s uncertainty regarding the Spanish goalkeeper, according to the Mail.

Porto have made goalkeeper Diogo Costa available to many Premier League suitors due to their need for money to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Only Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs who have been in touch concerning the 23-year-old Portugal international as reported by 90min.

Liverpool is willing to compete with Real Madrid for the services of Kylian Mbappe, a 24-year-old France forward playing for Paris St. Germain, and is willing to pay more than 300 million euros (£258 million), Marco Kirdemir, a Fifa agent, said via Marca.

In view of PSG’s willingness to hear offers from Premier League teams, Manchester United would also consider making a transfer bid for Mbappe, the Sun added.

Romelu Lukaku, a 30-year-old Belgian striker for Chelsea, is expected to receive a new loan offer from Inter Milan with a £25.8 million repurchase option at the end of the current season, the Telegraph claimed.