Pastor Kumuyi Meets Wike’s Successor, Governor Fubara

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministries, Pastor (Dr) William F. Kumuyi, met with Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Naija News understands that the renowned Christian preacher and his team were received yesterday at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.

Reports said the meeting was to create synergy between the church and Rivers for peace and development of the state.

During the meeting, Governor Fubara reportedly emphasised the need to continually work hand in hand with the Christian faith to advance humanity.

Recall that Fubara was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Rivers State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The incumbent Governor took over power from a controversial chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, who had served two terms in office.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) delivered an important message to all gospel ministers in his latest sermon, Naija News reports.

Pastor Kumuyi spoke extensively on the topic ‘Reviving Christ’s Timeless Ministry in the Present–Day Ministers’ at the ongoing June edition of the GCK for Gospel Ministers, Church Workers and Professionals with the theme, ‘Fulfilling The Ministry with Heaven In View’ at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In his sermon, Kumuyi admonished gospel ministers to ensure they portray Jesus Christ and not be self-based on the transformed lives they have received to shine as lights in their lifestyles and the world.

According to him, the life of a true believer differs from that of the natural man; hence, they cannot be like those who have not accepted Christ as their saviour.

Pastor Kumuyi noted that while there is the possession of righteousness on the one hand, true believers are also commissioned to preach the gospel of the Lord Jesus with God’s power deposited in their lives.

The renowned preacher admonished pastors and preachers to remember that Christ came to save sinners, and He has committed the ministry of reconciliation to believers of today, who must understand that they are duty-bound to preach the gospel of the Lord Jesus everywhere.

Kumuyi said: “We should allow the congregation we are ministering to, to see Jesus in us.”

He (Kumuyi) posited that God would grant His disciples the riches of His glory and strengthen them in the inner man as they follow His footsteps.

“We should not listen to present-day preachers and theologians that say miracles cannot happen again,” he explained.