Pastor Kumuyi Sends Important Message To Gospel Ministers

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), Pastor William Kumuyi, dished out an important message to all gospel ministers in his latest sermon.

Naija News understands that Pastor Kumuyi spoke extensively on the topic ‘Reviving Christ’s Timeless Ministry in the Present–Day Ministers’ at the ongoing June edition of the GCK for Gospel Ministers, Church Workers and Professionals with the theme, ‘Fulfilling The Ministry with Heaven In View’ at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In his sermon, Kumuyi admonished gospel ministers to ensure they portray Jesus Christ and not be self-based on the transformed lives they have received to shine as lights in their lifestyles and the world.

According to him, the life of a true believer differs from that of the natural man; hence, they cannot be like those who have not accepted Christ as their saviour.

Pastor Kumuyi noted that while there is the possession of righteousness on the one hand, true believers are also commissioned to preach the gospel of the Lord Jesus with God’s power deposited in their lives.

The renowned preacher admonished pastors and preachers to remember that Christ came to save sinners, and He has committed the ministry of reconciliation to believers of today, who must understand that they are duty-bound to preach the gospel of the Lord Jesus everywhere.

Kumuyi said: “We should allow the congregation we are ministering to, to see Jesus in us.”

He (Kumuyi) posited that God would grant His disciples the riches of His glory and strengthen them in the inner man as they follow His footsteps.

“We should not listen to present-day preachers and theologians that say miracles cannot happen again,” he explained.