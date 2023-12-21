Deeper Life’s Pastor Kumuyi Reacts As Pope Francis Approves Same-sex Marriage For Catholics

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has voiced his disapproval of Pope Francis’s recent endorsement of blessings for same-sex couples.

In a press interview on Wednesday, Pastor Kumuyi referred to biblical teachings and highlighted Christ’s teachings on the sanctity of heterosexual marriage until death.

“The Lord Jesus Christ himself instructed us to teach all nations, baptizing them and teaching obedience to His commandments. We stand obedient and submissive to Christ’s words that firmly establish marriage as between a man and a woman,” declared Pastor Kumuyi in response to the Vatican’s document allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, PM News reported.

It should be noted that the recent action taken by Pope Francis, as disclosed in a newly released document from the Vatican’s doctrine office on Monday, has generated backlash on and off social media.

This criticism stems from the alteration in policy regarding the acceptance of LGBTQ by Catholics.

Naija News reports that the document brings attention to the Pope’s affirmation that individuals who are in search of God’s love and mercy should not be subjected to moral scrutiny to receive blessings.

In a landmark ruling approved by Pope Francis on Monday, the Vatican’s doctrinal office outlined that Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as these blessings do not form part of routine Church rituals or liturgies. Additionally, these blessings should not be conducted within the framework of civil unions or weddings.

According to the document from the Vatican, the approval of such blessings is not intended to legitimise irregular situations but rather to serve as a symbolic gesture indicating that God welcomes all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation.

The document backed “the possibility of blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex”, but “this blessing should never be imparted in concurrence with the ceremonies of a civil union, and not even in connection with them”.

It said priests should decide on a case-by-case basis and “should not prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing“.

The document expands on a letter sent by Francis to two conservative cardinals, which was published in October. In that initial response, Francis indicated that blessings for same-sex couples might be permissible under specific conditions, provided they did not blur the distinction between the ritual and the sacrament of marriage.

Story continues below advertisement



The newly released document reiterates this reasoning and provides further clarification. It underscores that marriage remains a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman. Emphasising that blessings should not coincide with civil unions, established rituals, or incorporate attire and gestures associated with weddings.