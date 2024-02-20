We Do Not Discriminate Against Same-Sex Couples – Nigerian Church Pitches Tent With Pope Francis

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has stated that it does not discriminate against same-sex couples.

Recall that Pope Francis had formally permitted Catholic priests to bless same-sex unions, leading to back-and-forth debate over what has now been termed controversial and a violation of biblical teachings.

Stating its stance on the matter at a press conference in Lagos organised to welcome two elders of the church, Apostle David Bernard and Patrick Kearon, the church noted that it does not discriminate against couples of the same sex.

Although the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is not a Catholic church, it said it provides counsel and teaches its members to show love and respect to people who are attracted to the same sex.

Speaking during the conference, Elder Bernard said, “We believe that marriage is between a man and woman. Now, for those who have same-sex attraction, we love them as brothers and sisters.

“We do not discriminate against them. We counsel and encourage our members to be loving to all. But we formally declared that marriage is between man and woman.”

The church, founded in 1830 but established in Nigeria in 1970, is led by its 17th prophet and apostle, Russell Nelson.

While advising Nigerians to imbibe dialogue across faiths, Kieron stated, “Dialogue between faith and people brings understanding. And we are very willing to take part in the dialogue. We are very willing to hold dialogue with all faiths.

“My understanding is that it brings understanding and friendship.”