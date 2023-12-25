The Pope Will Never Give His Blessings To Same-Sex Couples – Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, says the media reports claiming that Pope Francis gave his approval for same-sex couples are false.

He stated this during the Christmas Mass he conducted at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Pro-Cathedral in Abuja on Monday.

The clergyman insisted that the report was false and deliberately orchestrated by the enemies of the Catholic Church in order to cause confusion among its members.

Kaigama asserted that if the Pope had truly given his approval he would be aware of it.

According to him, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Pope did not, and will never approve blessings for any intending same gender couples because the position of the Church on this is very clear and has not changed.

I am the representative of the Pope here, so if there is any such approval or directive, I will be the first to know and relay the message to the brethren.

“The media reports on this issue is the handiwork of the enemies of the Church, who have been busy spending millions of dollars to bring down the Church, but to no avail because they cannot succeed.

He admonished Christians not to despair or allow their faith to be shaken by the wanton attacks against the Church by its enemies, adding that evil could never prevail over good, just as darkness cannot overcome light.